No Porter flights until at least the end of August

Porter Airlines has announced it is pushing back it restart date from July 29th to August 31st.

"Our ability to successfully relaunch service is directly tied to the lifting of travel restrictions," Porter's President and CEO, Michael Deluce, said in a news release. "We believe it is getting closer to a time when people can travel more freely and are optimistic that key border closures and mandatory quarantines will begin easing, so that we can recommence operations."

The airline says it's waiving change and cancellation fees on all flights booked between today and August 31st. It also says a plan to keep passengers and staff safe will be out in, "the coming weeks."

Porter suspended all operations on March 21st.