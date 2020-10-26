No recommendation given by Ontario's top doc when it comes to Halton region

There are questions today over how the province is deciding to place restrictions on municipalities.

Throughout the entire pandemic the premier has said he must listen to his public health advisors and follow the science.

But over the weekend the mayors in Halton region and a couple of PC MPPs sent letters to Ontario's chief medical officer of health arguing against being rolled back to a modified Stage 2.

We were expecting an announcement today but it never came.

Premier Ford says, yes, while he does have to put health and safety first he also has to weigh the needs of small business owners and admits local politicians have always had a say.

"This is unique because when it came to Ottawa; when it came to Toronto, when it came to Peel; when it came to York, all the mayors agreed. In Halton, this is unique because we have non of the mayors agreeing. We have the regional chair not agreeing. We have our MPPs not agreeing."

The premier says it was his suggestion they write the letters to Dr. Williams to voice their opposition.

In the end, no recommendation was made. Dr. Williams wants to watch the data over the next week or so.