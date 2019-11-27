No streetcar service along Queen St

The TTC has pulled all streetcars from service, for the entire stretch of Queen Street.

That means buses will be running in their place, from Etobicoke to the Beach.

Spokesperson Stuart Green says seven streetcars were damaged overnight and this morning, by what appeared to be a problem with the tracks.

But after an initial sweep of the route, inspectors couldn't find anything that looked abnormal.

"There was a risk that there could have been a derailment or something serious. We didn't experience that, and we wanted to avoid it from happening." says Green.

As many as 90 buses have been brought in to replace the 35 streetcars that run along Queen during rush hour. Officials are also adding extra capacity to King Street.