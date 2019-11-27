iHeartRadio
Instagram
71010
Sms*

No streetcar service along Queen St

TTC sign

The TTC has pulled all streetcars from service, for the entire stretch of Queen Street.

That means buses will be running in their place, from Etobicoke to the Beach.

Spokesperson Stuart Green says seven streetcars were damaged overnight and this morning, by what appeared to be a problem with the tracks.

But after an initial sweep of the route, inspectors couldn't find anything that looked abnormal.

"There was a risk that there could have been a derailment or something serious. We didn't experience that, and we wanted to avoid it from happening." says Green.

As many as 90 buses have been brought in to replace the 35 streetcars that run along Queen during rush hour. Officials are also adding extra capacity to King Street.

 

 

On-air

Jim Richards

Jim Richards Showgram

Evan Solomon

The Evan Solomon Show

Ryan Doyle and Jay Michales

The Rush with Ryan Doyle & Jay Michaels

Barb DiGiulio

The Night Side with Barb DiGiulio

Jon Pole - The Night Side- CJAD

Pole Position with Jon Pole

Lisa LaFlamme CTV National News

CTV National News

CFRB NEWSTALK 1010

Best of the Roundtables

George Noory - Coast To Coast AM

Coast to Coast AM

Ryan Doyle and Jay Michales

The Best of the Rush

Host of the Early Edition on NEWSTALK 1010

Early Edition

John Moore

Moore in the Morning

Jerry Agar

Jerry Agar

Jim Richards

Jim Richards Showgram

Evan Solomon

The Evan Solomon Show

First Look
First Look

Watch

E.T.

Phone home! E.T. comes back

London Bridge stabbing suspect shot by police

Three dead, including attacker in London Bridge terror attack

Harvey Bischoff - OSSTF

OSSTF to stage one-day walkout

News Alerts
News Alerts