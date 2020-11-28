iHeartRadio

No winner for Friday night's $55 million Lotto Max jackpot

newlottomax

Lotto Max dreamers, keep dreaming.

There was no winning ticket sold for Friday night's $55 million jackpot.

The winning numbrers drawn were: 9-15-35-41-42-45 & 46. The Bonus number was 43.

One of six Maxmillion prizes of $1 million each, was won by a ticket holder in the Prairies.

Those winning numbers were:

02, 10, 11, 14, 20, 25 & 28
03, 05, 08, 20, 23, 27 & 28
03, 09, 10, 14, 35, 36 & 46
03, 18, 24, 26, 29, 31 & 50
07, 23, 26, 33, 37, 42 & 44
09, 18, 27, 28, 42, 48 & 50

An Ontario ticket claimed one of two prizes worth $495,000 each.

The next Lotto Max jackpot on December 1st, is expected to be worth approximately $60 million, and there will be eight Maxmillions prizes available.


with files from The Canadian Press