No winner in Friday night's $60 million Lotto Max draw
There was no winner once again for in the Lotto Max draw.
No winning ticket was sold for the $60 million jackpot.
The winning numbers drawn were: 17-20-27-29-37-39 & 41. The Bonus number was 10.
But a ticket in Quebec claimed one of eight Maxmillion $1 million prizes.
Those winning numbers were:
01, 08, 12, 15, 16, 32 & 47
01, 16, 19, 31, 37, 46 & 49
02, 07, 16, 40, 41, 44 & 50
03, 04, 10, 12, 16, 27 & 49
04, 06, 09, 14, 26, 34 & 43
05, 09, 24, 35, 36, 38 & 40
06, 16, 26, 33, 40, 46 & 50
09, 14, 20, 28, 34, 37 & 47
The next Lotto Max jackpot on July 28th, is estimated to be worth approximately $65 million.
with files from The Canadian Press