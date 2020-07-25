No winner in Friday night's $60 million Lotto Max draw

There was no winner once again for in the Lotto Max draw.

No winning ticket was sold for the $60 million jackpot.

The winning numbers drawn were: 17-20-27-29-37-39 & 41. The Bonus number was 10.

But a ticket in Quebec claimed one of eight Maxmillion $1 million prizes.

Those winning numbers were:

01, 08, 12, 15, 16, 32 & 47

01, 16, 19, 31, 37, 46 & 49

02, 07, 16, 40, 41, 44 & 50

03, 04, 10, 12, 16, 27 & 49

04, 06, 09, 14, 26, 34 & 43

05, 09, 24, 35, 36, 38 & 40

06, 16, 26, 33, 40, 46 & 50

09, 14, 20, 28, 34, 37 & 47

The next Lotto Max jackpot on July 28th, is estimated to be worth approximately $65 million.



with files from The Canadian Press

