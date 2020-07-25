iHeartRadio

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

SUBSCRIBE TO A NEWSLETTER

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
250 Richmond Street West, Third Floor, Toronto ON M5V 1W4  -   416-872-1010  -   webmaster@newstalk1010.com  -   webmaster@newstalk1010.com
Instagram
71010
Sms*

No winner in Friday night's $60 million Lotto Max draw

lotto max

There was no winner once again for in the Lotto Max draw.

No winning ticket was sold for the $60 million jackpot.

The winning numbers drawn were: 17-20-27-29-37-39 & 41. The Bonus number was 10.

But a ticket in Quebec claimed one of eight Maxmillion $1 million prizes.

Those winning numbers were:  

01, 08, 12, 15, 16, 32 & 47
01, 16, 19, 31, 37, 46 & 49
02, 07, 16, 40, 41, 44 & 50
03, 04, 10, 12, 16, 27 & 49
04, 06, 09, 14, 26, 34 & 43
05, 09, 24, 35, 36, 38 & 40
06, 16, 26, 33, 40, 46 & 50
09, 14, 20, 28, 34, 37 & 47

The next Lotto Max jackpot on July 28th, is estimated to be worth approximately $65 million.


with files from The Canadian Press
 