There was no winner in Friday night's $70 million Lotto Max draw.

The winning numbers drawn were: 5-9-10-25-27-29 & 38. The Bonus number was 31.

There were also 19 Maxmillion prizes, of a $1 million each up for grabs, with five claimed by ticket holders in the Prairies and in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Those winning numbers were:

01, 12, 13, 26, 40, 45 & 49

01, 14, 16, 25, 27, 31 & 38

01, 35, 36, 40, 43, 49 & 50

03, 04, 16, 20, 24, 27 & 42

03, 08, 09, 15, 17, 38 & 44

03, 09, 10, 27, 37, 47 & 48

03, 12, 22, 26, 31, 35 & 41

03, 13, 15, 19, 31, 43 & 48

04, 05, 10, 12, 22, 26 & 34

04, 07, 15, 22, 29, 38 & 39

04, 08, 14, 30, 31, 37 & 50

05, 06, 10, 22, 40, 41 & 49

05, 11, 16, 21, 33, 37 & 46

07, 08, 11, 17, 21, 30 & 47

09, 17, 18, 21, 30, 40 & 45

14, 15, 32, 36, 39, 43 & 49

14, 18, 33, 35, 39, 47 & 48

15, 19, 26, 34, 36, 39 & 44

15, 27, 29, 30, 33, 44 & 49



The next Lotto Max jackpot draw om April 7th is estimated to be worth once again approximately $70 million with 20 Maxmillions prizes available.



with files from The Canadian Press