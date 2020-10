There was no winner in Friday night's draw for the $42 million Lotto Max jackpot.

The winning numbers drawn were: 2-8-20-21-29-34 & 37. The Bonus number was 41.

There were no Maxmillions prizes made available.

The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on October 27th, is expected to be worth an estimated $50 million, with two MaxMillions prizes of $1 million each available to be won.



with files from The Canadian Press