No winner in Friday's $50 million Lotto Max draw

Visions of millions of dollars dancing in your heads, will remain just that, a vision.

There was no winning ticket sold for Friday night's the $50 million Lotto Max jackpot.

The winning numbers drawn were: 14-23-28-29-30-33 & 48. The Bonus number was 9.

Two Maxmillion prizes of $1 million each, also went winless.

The next Lotto Max jackpot on Christmas Eve, December 24th, is estimated to be worth approximately $55 million.



with files from The Canadian Press