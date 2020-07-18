iHeartRadio

No winner in Friday's $50 million Lotto Max draw

lotto max

Sorry Lotto Max dreamers.

Once again there was no winning ticket sold for the growing jackpot that stood at $50 million Friday night.

The winning numbers drawn were: 5-11-15-18-20-24 & 46. The Bonus was 37.

But two Ontario ticket holders will share in two Maxmillion prizes of $1 million each.

Those winning numbers were:

3-7-11-13-33-41 & 43
5-9-34-38-39-42 & 47

The next Lotto Max jackpot jumps to an estimated $55 million for the next draw on July 21st.

 

with files from The Canadian Press