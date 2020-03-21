No winner in Friday's $60 million Lotto Max draw

There was no winning ticket sold for Friday night's $60 million Lotto Max jackpot.

The winning numbers drawn were: 9-16-17-18-21-22 & 27. The Bonus number was 31.

None of the six Maxmillions prizes of $1 million each were won.

Those winning numbers were:

04, 11, 13, 32, 43, 48 & 50

05, 07, 15, 21, 31, 33 & 36

06, 07, 13, 20, 23, 38 & 43

06, 20, 26, 32, 34, 40 & 49

14, 16, 19, 26, 31, 42 & 48

23, 26, 34, 38, 40, 44 & 48

The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on March 24th, will jump to an estimated $65 million, with eight Maxmillions prizes offered.



with files from The Canadian Press