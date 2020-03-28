No winner in Friday's $70 million Lotto Max draw

There was no winning ticket sold for Friday night's $70 million Lotto Max draw.

The winning numbers drawn were: 3-4-13-14-30-36 & 41. The Bonus number was 21.

There were also 10 Maxmillions prizes of $1 million each offered, with just one winner in Atlantic Canada.

The Maxmillion numbers drawn were:



01, 07, 12, 20, 24, 31 & 32

01, 09, 10, 13, 44, 45 & 46

03, 21, 22, 24, 36, 37 & 39

04, 05, 14, 24, 29, 33 & 47

05, 06, 08, 12, 18, 29 & 48

06, 12, 13, 15, 19, 39 & 43

06, 12, 19, 26, 31, 32 & 44

09, 16, 26, 31, 32, 46 & 48

09, 18, 19, 25, 26, 29 & 33

10, 11, 18, 19, 21, 31 & 37

The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on March 31st will remain at approximately $70 million with 10 Maxmillions prizes available.



with files from The Canadian Press