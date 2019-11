There was no winning ticket sold for Saturday night's $11 million Lotto 649 jackpot.

The winning numbers drawn were: 16-19-24-29-31 & 36. The Bonus number was 8.

But the guaranteed $1 million prize-07632682-01-went to a ticket holder in British Columbia.



The next Lotto 649 jackpot on November 27th is expected to be worth approximately $14 million.



with files from The Canadian Press