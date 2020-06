There was no winner crowned vying for Saturday's $5 million Lotto 649 jackpot.

The winning numbers drawn were:6-22-38-45-48-49. The Bonus number was 2.

But the guaranteed $1 million prize- 78203913-01- was claimed by a Quebec ticket holder.

The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on June 10th, is estimated to be worth approximately $6 million.



with files from The Canadian Press