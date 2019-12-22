No winner in Saturday's $7 million Lotto 649 draw

There was no winning ticket sold for Saturday night's $7 million Lotto 649 jackpot.

The winning numbers drawn were: 16-18-19-45-47 & 48. The Bonus number was 21.

But two lucky Ontario ticket holders did claim two of five guaranteed $1 million prizes.

The other winners were in the Prairies,Quebec and Atlantic Canada.

Those winning numbers were:

34234289-01

49550703-07

50228146-02

70278998-01

84320874-04

The next draw for a Lotto 649 jackpot is Christmas day, December 25th and is estimated to be worth approximately $9 million.



with files from The Canadian Press