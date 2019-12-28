No winners in Friday's $60 million Lotto Max draw

Lotto Max players were completely shutout Friday night.

Not a single winning ticket was sold for the $60 million jackpot.

The winning numbers drawn were:13-27-34-36-38-45 & 50. The Bonus number was 18.

Ticket holders were also blanked for six Maxmillion prizes of $1 million available.

Those winning numbers were:

04, 12, 26, 27, 32, 45 & 46

07, 13, 28, 31, 38, 44 & 48

08, 16, 17, 34, 39, 43 & 46

08, 17, 20, 30, 38, 39 & 42

11, 22, 23, 24, 28, 35 & 49

14, 27, 29, 30, 33, 36 & 44

The next Lotto Max jackpot draw on Tuesday December 31st, is estimated to be worth approximately $65 million, with eight Maxmillion prizes offered.



with files from The Canadian Press