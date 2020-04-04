North Toronto crash kills one; three injured, one woman critically

TORONTO - A nasty three-car crash in north-west Toronto has killed one man and injured three other people.

Police say they believe a 28-year-old man in a Lexus made a U-turn on Steeles Avenue, west of Islington Avenue late Friday.

Two other cars then smashed into him.

The Lexus driver died at the scene.

The two other drivers and a passenger, a woman in critical condition, were taken to hospital.

Police say the crash was on an isolated stretch of Steeles Avenue West and are appealing for witnesses.



With files from Heather Seaman