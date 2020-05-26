Not cars, but face masks

The General Motors plant in Oshawa is switching gears from car parts, to face masks.

The Canadian government announced on Tuesday, that they'd signed a deal with GM to make 10 million masks over the next two years.

“As we speak employees are making these masks,” said Trudeau. “They will keep people safe and help slow the spread of COVID-19.”

Trudeau also announced a deal with another company, to produce 10,000 ventilators.

In a release, GM says they received their "Medical Device Establishment License on April 22 and the company built and installed the mask making machinery, sourced materials and trained its workers in approximately one month."

"In just over three weeks, with support from GM’s global supply chain, the company sourced materials, built a ‘Canadian Mask Making (CMM)’ clean room with enhanced safety protocols, installed the required equipment, and recalled and trained 60 workers for two shifts of production in Oshawa in partnership with Unifor."