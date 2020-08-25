iHeartRadio

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

SUBSCRIBE TO A NEWSLETTER

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
250 Richmond Street West, Third Floor, Toronto ON M5V 1W4  -   416-872-1010  -   webmaster@newstalk1010.com  -   webmaster@newstalk1010.com
Instagram
71010
Sms*

Not enough inmates with mental illness are being kept out of segregation

CKTB - News - Jail Bars

The Ontario Human Rights Commission says the province has failed to keep inmates with mental health disabilities out of segregation.

The claims come in a new motion filed by the commission that alleges the province has breached its legal obligations to inmates in doing so.

The commission is seeking an order to hold the province accountable along with a prohibition on segregation for anyone with a mental health disability.

The commission says that nearly half of the 12,000 people placed in segregation between July 2018 and June 2019 had mental health alerts on their files.

It says the practice continues despite a human rights tribunal order in 2018 that says those with mental health disabilities should only be placed in segregation as a last resort

The Ministry of the Solicitor General says it will respond to the allegations shortly.

 

 