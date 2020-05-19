Not your grandparents baby powder anymore

After selling the product for 127 years, Johnson and Johnson says they are going to stop selling their baby powder that contains talc.

BNN Bloomberg says the company indicated the move to stop the sale of the product was a "commercial decision".

But, Johnson and Johnson had been the target of thousands of lawsuits over the baby powder, from people who claimed the asbestos in the talc, gave them cancer.

Many juries across the US sided with the complainants, and slapped the company with billions of dollars in damages. However, many of those verdicts have been overturned or reduced on appeal.

The company says the selling of talc-based baby powder, makes up only 1% of the US consumer health revenue.

Instead, they'll switch to selling a corn-starch based product that does the same thing.