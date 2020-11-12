'Nothing is off the table': Premier reacts to modelling numbers

Ontario's premier says he was shocked when he saw the modelling that indicated we could see 6,500 new cases of COVID-19 each day by mid-December.



Premier Doug Ford in an appearance on our sister station CP24, says he will be briefed more in the morning, and that nothing is off the table.



He reiterated that he will take his cues from Ontario's top doctor David Williams and the health team.



Ford says he also spoke with the Prime Minister about today's modelling numbers and will continue to push for more federal funding.



Ford says if the numbers don't get under control it will be more than just bars and gyms closing.



Ford is expected to speak more at length about the modelling numbers on Friday.