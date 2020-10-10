Nova Scotia health officials warning of possible COVID-19 exposure on Toronto to Halifax flight

Health officials in Nova Scotia are warning passengers who were on a recent Toronto to Halifax flight about possible exposure to COVID-19.

Anyone who was on board Air Canada flight 626 which left Toronto at 9 p.m. on September 30th, sitting in rows 25 to 30, seats D, E and F are advised to contact public health.

All other passengers are advised to self-monitor for symptoms.

Public health says it is anticipating that anyone exposed to the virus on that flight may develop symptoms up to, and including, October 15th.

With files from The Canadian Press