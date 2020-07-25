Nova Scotia manhunt continues for suspect accused of attempted murder

The hunt continues in Nova Scotia for a suspect accused of attempting to murder a police officer by stabbing him in the neck.

Tobias Charles Doucette is also accused of assaulting a woman and stabbing a police dog with a stick.

The RCMP have focused their search for the Cape Breton man in Conquerall Bank, N.S. where they say he was last spotted on Tuesday.

But after going several days without finding any trace of him, police say they will now direct search resources based on the strength of tips received on Doucette's potential whereabouts.

Doucette was charged with attempted murder after he allegedly struck an officer in the neck with an edged weapon as police responded to a domestic violence call Monday night at a hotel in Bridgewater, N.S.

He was spotted by an RCMP dog and handler Tuesday, but police say he escaped into nearby woods after allegedly stabbing the dog with a stick.

Bridgewater police Sgt. Matthew Bennett, who was injured in Monday's incident, is recovering following surgery.

The woman described as the suspect's common-law partner was treated for minor injuries sustained in the same incident, while the injured police dog was reported to be in stable condition.