Number of active cases of COVID-19 continues to drop in Ontario

For the sixth straight day, Ontario is reporting fewer than 200 new cases of COVID-19, but the number of active cases of the virus continues to drop.

Health officials say there was 178 new cases of the virus in the province, but the number of people who recovered was 246. As a matter of fact, there's 760 fewer active cases of COVID-19 in Ontario, compared to this time last week.

Again, 59% of the new cases came in Toronto, Peel and Windsor, the three areas still in Stage One. But Toronto dropped to 56 new cases from 70 yesterday.

17 of the 34 public health units in the province reported zero new cases.

11 new deaths have been reported, bringing the total in the province to 2,564.

The number of tests hit more than 27,000, with more than 21,000 still under investigation.

The number of people in hospital dropped by 20, now with 331 people in hospital with COVID-19.