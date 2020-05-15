Number of new cases of COVID-19 below 400, for the seventh-straight day

Health officials are reporting 341 new cases of COVID-19 in the province, which marks the seventh straight day we've seen the new case today below 400.

It's also below the seven-day average of 358, and the 14-day average of 385.

The number is a little lower than yesterday, after the Health Minister admitted they missed reporting 87 cases, which brings the Thursday total to 345.

We’ve learned of a small glitch with yesterday's #COVID19 reporting. Because of a one-time data upload issue, yesterday missed 87 cases. While they’re captured in today’s update, the real day-over-day numbers are 345 new cases on May 14 and 341 today. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) May 15, 2020

More than 18,000 tests were completed, with the number of cases under investigation dropping slightly to 14,300.

27 new deaths have been reported with the total now up to more than 1,800.

The number of people in hospital dropped by 40, to 986.