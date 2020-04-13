Number of new cases of COVID-19 grows by 421 in Ontario

Ontario is reporting 421 new COVID-19 cases today and 17 new deaths.

That brings the province to a total of 7,470 cases, including 291 deaths and 3,357 cases that have been resolved.

It's an increase of six per cent over Sunday's total, continuing a relatively low growth rate over the past several days.

The number of patients in hospital,_760, rose slightly, but rates of patients in intensive care and on ventilators remained relatively stable.

Premier Doug Ford expressed frustration last week that Ontario has been testing for COVID-19 well below its capacity of 13,000 a day.

And while the province has said it will do 8,000 tests daily by Wednesday, just over 5,000 were completed in the last 24 hours.