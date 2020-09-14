Number of new cases of COVID-19 shoots up in Ontario

Health officials are reporting 313 new cases of COVID-19 in Ontario, which is the highest new-case total since June 6th.

More than 77% of those new cases came in three regions of the province. 112 in Toronto, 71 in Peel Region and 60 in Ottawa.

15 of the 34 public health units in the province are reporting no new cases at all.

According to the minister of health, 67% of the new cases are in people who are 40 or younger.

Only one new death has been reported in the province, bringing the total to 2,816 COVID-19 related deaths. The last time we saw more than one was back on September 6th.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 continues to rise, with now more than 2,000 people currently infected with the virus. By comparison, Ontario had 899 active cases of the virus exactly one month ago, on August 14th.

When you look at the schools, the number of reporting an infection grew by two to 15 in total. Five of those came in students, with ten reported in staff members.