Number of new cases of COVID-19 still below the seven-day average

Health Officials in Ontario have reported 361 new cases of COVID-19, which is the highest number since Friday, but still lower than both the seven-day and 14-day averages.

And it's the big picture and overall trend that the Chief Medical Officer of Health is looking at, before moving into phase one of recovery.

Testing was lower, with just under 12,000 tests completed. That's far fewer than the weekend, when we saw more than 19,000 tests completed. The number of cases under invetsigation also rose to more than 10,000.

The number of people who died rose by 58, to just under 1,800.

The number of people in hospital, in the ICU and on ventilators, all remained stable.