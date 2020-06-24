Number of new COVID-19 cases in Ontario, drops below 200 again

The number of new cases of COVID-19 is once again below 200 in Ontario, with 163 new cases reported on Wednesday.

71% of those new cases came in Toronto, York and Peel Regions. Windsor, who is still in Stage One of the reopening plan, reported only five new cases.

Health officials also reported 229 recoveries, meaning there are fewer active cases in the province. As a matter of fact, just over 2,000 active cases remain.

30 of the 34 public health units in the province reported five or fewer new cases, with 16 reporting no new cases at all.

The number of deaths increased by 12 to 2,631.

The number of people in hospital dropped by 10 to 278, and the number of people in ICU and on ventilators both dropped slightly.