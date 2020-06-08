iHeartRadio

Number of new COVID-19 cases lowest since March 29th

COVID-19

Health Officials have reported 243 new cases of COVID-19 in Ontario, which is the fewest new cases reported since March 29th.

The number of tests completed was a little lower at more than 15,300, but that trails behind where we were over the weekend, when more than 30,000 tests were completed on Saturday. The number of cases under investigation is down to a little more than 4,800.

24 new deaths were reported, bringing the total to 2,450.

The number of people in hospital with COVID-19 dropped by more than 30, to 603.