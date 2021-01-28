iHeartRadio

Number of people fully vaccinated in Ontario is half what was previously reported

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

The Ontario government says the number of people who've been fully vaccinated, with two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, is half what it previously reported.

They say, "officials inadvertently provided data on the number of doses administered," rather than the number of people who've received two doses.

The government's webpage now says over 55,000 people have been fully vaccinated, down from the over 96,000 mistakenly posted yesterday. 

The province says the total number of doses administered has not changed.