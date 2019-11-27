iHeartRadio
Oakville man facing charges after allegedly using hockey-related sites to lure kids

haltonpolice

OAKVILLE, Ont. - An Oakville, Ontario man is facing multiple charges in what police describe as a child exploitation investigation involving websites connected to hockey.

Halton Regional Police did not provide a timeframe for the alleged offences, but say they received complaints from multiple parents in several jurisdictions.

Police allege the 21-year-old man met children on online chat platforms geared towards hockey.

They say he usually used the screen names mikhockey123, mikhockey1234, and Jared G.

Police say they arrested the man on Wednesday.

Jared Gould of Oakville is now facing 13 charges, including three counts of luring a child, invitation to sexual touching and making child pornography.

Anyone with additional information connected to this investigation is asked to call Halton Region Police.

waymarking.com

With files from Heather Seaman

