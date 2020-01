We're expecting details later this morning from the Ontario Cannabis Store about new products set to hit store shelves.

They've called a 10 a.m. news conference and say the new items will be available as of Monday.

They don't say what kind of new products are on the way but edibles are probably a good bet.

They became legal back in October and at the time, the OCS expected they'd be available in late 2019 or early this year.