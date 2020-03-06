OECTA to continue negotiations with Ford Govt., AEFO and OSSTF suspending walkouts

Three of Ontario's four major teaching unions have announced various restrictions on its job action, while one is expected to escalate starting next week.

OECTA, which represents Ontario's Catholic teachers announced late Friday that after three days of talks, it would continue negotiations on Monday.

"The parties have agreed to a media blackout until further notice," the union said in a release.

Also Friday night, AEFO, which represents French teachers said it would be suspending walkouts from March 9th to March 27th.

"This decision does not mean that AEFO is giving in to the school boards and the Minister of Education. On the contrary, AEFO will use this time to further explore its options," President Rémi Sabourin said in a statement.

But the union will also continue talks on March 10th and 11th.

AEFO's decision mirrors that of OSSTF, the high school teachers union, which announced it would also be pausing strikes until the 27th as well.

However, ETFO, the elementary teachers union, is expected to escalate its political action starting Monday, saying no dates have been initiated for central talks.

"An additional component of ETFO’s Phase 7 strike action beginning March 23 will be announced this Monday," ETFO states on its website.

