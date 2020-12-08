iHeartRadio

Officer convicted in beating of Black teen to appear before Toronto police tribunal

Const. Michael Theriault (left) and Dafonte Miller (right) are seen in this composite image. (The Canadian Press)

A Toronto police officer sentenced to jail in the assault of a young Black man will make his first appearance at the police tribunal today.

Const. Michael Theriault was sentenced to nine months in jail last month for beating Dafonte Miller in Whitby, Ont., in December 2016.

He now faces a disciplinary hearing before the Toronto Police Service Tribunal.

Theriault has been suspended without pay since the sentence was issued on Nov. 5, after being suspended with pay since his arrest.

Prosecutors alleged during the trial that Theriault and his brother beat Miller with a metal pipe, rupturing his eye among other injuries.