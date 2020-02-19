Toronto Mayor John Tory took a firm stance when asked about a union demand regarding ongoing negotiations between the city and its indoor/outdoor workers: the return of the old Jobs for Life clause.

"We're not going to be going back on things that we negotiated in the past," Tory said Wednesday, when asked about proposal. "The notion that we'd be going back on those things just doesn't make any sense and won't be happening.

The city released an update Tuesday regarding the negotiations for a new contract, saying the auditor-general and benefit managers have identified problem areas.

The clause was at the centre of negotiations in years past, which protected employees with certain levels of experience once services were contracted out.

Tory also said the employees have almost no reason to be concerned about job security.

"We have had very few jobs that have been lost," he said. "They are frankly in a way more secure than jobs that many of the people who are paying the bills have."

Tory said while he greatly appreciates the work the staff does, the city won't be afraid of the consequences of acting responsibly.

As for increases in city payouts to benefits such as erectile dysfunction, orthodics and half-day and sick days, Tory says while they won't cancel any benefits, there must be reasonable limitations.



