For the third day in a row, the province is reporting fewer than 100 new cases of COVID-19.

86 new cases were reported today, below the seven day average of 102.

146 more cases are considered resolved, which means there are now fewer active cases.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says hospitalizations continue to decline.

29 of Ontario's 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases, with 22 reporting no new cases.