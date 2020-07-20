iHeartRadio

One arrested in shooting outside Scarborough Town Centre

Tristawna Ona Christian, 21, of Toronto

Toronto Police have arrested a woman, but are still looking for a man, in connection with the death of a man outside Scarborough Town Centre.

The fatal shooting happened on July 10th, around 1:30 in the afternoon.

A 26-year-old man was found with gunshot wounds, and later died in hospital.

Police have arrested 21-year-old Tristawna Ona Christian, of Toronto, who now faces charges of first-degree murder and attempted murder.

A second person, Shaquille Jameel Taesean Small, 26, of Toronto, is wanted for first-degree murder and attempted murder.

Anyone with information is asked to call Toronto Police.

Toronto Police

 