One dead after shooting in Toronto; police seeking suspects

Toronto police say a man has died after a shooting in the city's north end.

Investigators say they were initially told that multiple people were shot at about 11:40 a.m., but they later learned there was only one victim.

They say passersby tried to help the man who had been shot before paramedics arrived, but he couldn't be saved.

Police say two male suspects were seen fleeing the scene in a sedan.

The investigation is ongoing.

Officers are asking witnesses to come forward.