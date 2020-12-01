One dead, another hurt in a shooting near Dufferin and Lawrence
Toronto Police have confirmed that a man has died after being shot while in his pickup truck.
A woman, who was also in that vehicle, has been rushed to hospital, fighting for her life.
Police say they are looking for a black man, wearing a grey sweat suit, who took off in a grey hatchback.
The original call to police came in around 3:30pm.
Dufferin St + Lawrence Av W
- police are on scene investigating
- man has succumbed to his injuries
- this is now a homicide investigation
- woman has been transported to hospital by emergency run
- road closed in the area @TTCnotices#GO2271563
