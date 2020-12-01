iHeartRadio

One dead, another hurt in a shooting near Dufferin and Lawrence

Toronto Police cruiser

Toronto Police have confirmed that a man has died after being shot while in his pickup truck.

A woman, who was also in that vehicle, has been rushed to hospital, fighting for her life.

Police say they are looking for a black man, wearing a grey sweat suit, who took off in a grey hatchback.

The original call to police came in around 3:30pm.

(More to come)

