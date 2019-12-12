One dead in Etobicoke fire; police think it was set on purpose

One person is dead and a home is destroyed in a fire police believe was set on purpose.

A 24-year-old man was arrested after a home near Highway 27 and Rexdale went up in flames around 9:30 Wednesday night.

So far, he's facing an arson charge. Depending on what investigators find, police say he could also be charged with murder.

A firefighter was taken to hospital with heat exhaustion. This was an incredibly intense fire. Officials say it melted firefighters' helmets and damaged their protective suits

The fire was so hot that it even melted a shed at the back of the home.

We still don't know how the man arrested is connected to this home. Investigators haven't said exactly how this fire started or what led them to the suspect.