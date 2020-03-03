One hurt in a shooting at a restaurant in Chinatown

A restaurant in Chinatown is wrapped in police tape this morning as police try to piece together what happened in the moments before someone was shot.

Few details have been released so far but here's what we have learned:

Multiple shots were fired just before 4 a.m. at a Vietnamese restaurant on Dundas west of Spadina.

Police think there was only one shooter but so far there are no details on the suspect.

One person was hit and it appears their injuries are very serious.