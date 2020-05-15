One in three Ontario jobs directed affected by COVID-19: FAO

If you’re one of the lucky Ontarians who hasn’t had their job affected by the COVID-19 crisis, take a look around those around you next time you walk on the street.

By the latest numbers according to Ontario’s financial watchdog, every other person you see who was holding a job earlier this year has been affected.

The Financial Accountability Office of Ontario’s latest report on the labour market says 2.2 million jobs have been directly impacted since the pandemic began, half through job loss and the other with reduced hours.

That works out to every one in three jobs according to the report, with more impact on part-time positions.

That group of workers has seen a 28 per cent reduction in employment, while full-time is around 11 per cent.

There is a bit of good news according to the FAO, saying the federal wage subsidy and reopening of the economy should lead to a gradual improvement of the labour market in the coming months.

However, there’s no guarantee.

“The employment recovery could be uneven if the reopening of the economy takes longer than expected because of on-going public health concerns,” the report said.

To see the full report click here.