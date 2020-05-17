One man dead, another injured in Scarborough shooting

One man is dead, another injured after a shooting near Victoria Park Ave and Sheppard Ave E.

Police were called to the area around 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Investigators found one victim and then a second some time later. Both victims were rushed to hospital where one of them was pronounced deceased.

It is not clear where exactly the victims were shot, but police have taped off an area around a highrise apartment building.

Police do not yet have any suspect information to share.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Squad at 416-808-7400 or to contact Crime Stoppers.