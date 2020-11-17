One person arrested in connection with three different shootings

Three different murders, all with the same alleged link.

Toronto Police say they have charged a 27-year-old man with three counts of first degree murder, in connection with three fatal shootings.

The first was Dimarjio Jenkins, the aspiring rapper named Houdini, who was gunned down, when shooters sprayed a busy area near Blue Jays Way and King West, with bullets. That shooting happened in broad daylight. Two others were hurt in that shooting, but both recovered.

The next, happened about six months later, again in broad daylight near Jane and Lawrence. A father shot while putting his four-month-old child in the back seat of his car.

Finally, the fatal shooting of a 12-year-old boy, who was walking home from a trip to the grocery store with his mother on November 7th. The boy wasn't the intended target, but police say he was caught in the crossfire of what's believed to be a shootout between two rival gangs.

The person arrested is 27-year-old Cjay Hobbs, and he's believed to be the driver for all three of the shootings.

Officers have already charged two people they allege are the shooters in the homicide involving the 12-year-old, but they are still looking for the people responsible for pulling the trigger in the other cases.

Hobbs was arrested in Halifax and returned to Toronto. He was arrested as he stepped off the plane.