iHeartRadio

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

SUBSCRIBE TO A NEWSLETTER

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
250 Richmond Street West, Third Floor, Toronto ON M5V 1W4  -   416-872-1010  -   webmaster@newstalk1010.com  -   webmaster@newstalk1010.com
Instagram
71010
Sms*

One person dead after double-shooting in Burlington

halton

One person is dead and another is in hospital following a shooting in Burlington, Ont.   

Halton regional police say they responded to reports of gunshots Friday afternoon at an address on Plains Road East.   

They say two people were found with gunshot wounds.   

One victim was transported to hospital for treatment and the other died of their injuries.   

Police say the suspect took off in a grey sedan and they're asking anyone with information to come forward.   

There say there's no immediate danger to public safety, but are asking people to avoid the area.