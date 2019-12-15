One person dead after overnight shooting in North York

Toronto Homicide investigators were on scene Sunday morning following an overnight shooting, in the Downsview area of North York, that left one person dead.

A man in distress called 9-1-1 at around 1 a.m. Sunday.

When E-M-S arrived on scene, they found the victim, inside a vehicle, suffering from a single gunshot wound at a plaza near Keele Street and Wilson Avenue.

Duty Inspector Jim Gotell confirmed to our media partner CP24, that despite their best efforts, emergency personel couldn't save the victim.

"Emergency medical treatment was applied, but unfortunately he had severe injuries and he was pronounced deceased at the scene."

Multiple evidence markers could been seen surrounding the victim's vehicle where he was found.

Details of any suspect information or a motive for the shooting have not been released.



