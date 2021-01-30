One person dead another critical following shooting in midtown Friday night

Toronto police are investigating a shooting Friday night that left a man dead and woman with life-threatening wounds.

Duty Inspector Kathy Stevenson said police responded to multiple calls about shots fired around 8 p.m. in the city's Summerhill neighbourhood.

Stevenson said an adult male victim died at the scene outside a townhouse complex and an adult female was rushed to a trauma centre in critical condition.

No names or suspect information was released, however, Stevenson said a light coloured vehicle was reportedly seen fleeing the area around the time of the incident.

The homicide unit has taken over the case.

Stevenson said detectives were focused on canvasing the neighbourhood for possible witnesses or video from surveillance cameras that could aid in the investigation.

