One person dead, two injured following carbon monoxide leak at home

A carbon monoxide leak at a home near the Bridal Path Monday night, left one person dead and two others in hospital.

Police got the call just before 8:50 p.m. to the home near Lawrence Avenue.

Const. Dave Hopkinson told NEWSTALK1010 Monday night that two of his fellow officers proceeded to enter the home to rescue some of the residents.

"All three were transported to hospital, one with serious injuries. The one person that had serious injuries has been pronounced."

The other two victims suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Hopkinson also confirmed the officers involved required a trip to hospital for precautionary reasons after inhailing the carbon monoxide. They've since been released.

Police continue to investigate. It's not clear whether the home had working CO detectors.