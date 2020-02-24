One person dead, two others injured in a stabbing near Downsview
Police say one person is dead and two others hurt, in a stabbing that happened near Downsview Park.
Officers were called to the scene just after 12:30 on Monday afternoon, near Dufferin and Wilson.
They say one woman was found with stab wounds, inside a building, and a man was found in the street, also seriously injured.
Shortly after, a third victim was also found with injuries, although they aren't considered to be as serious.
A woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say one of the people found with injuries, is believed to be the suspect, with a weapon found nearby.
Officers don't appear to be looking for any other suspects.