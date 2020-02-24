One person dead, two others injured in a stabbing near Downsview

Police say one person is dead and two others hurt, in a stabbing that happened near Downsview Park.

Officers were called to the scene just after 12:30 on Monday afternoon, near Dufferin and Wilson.

They say one woman was found with stab wounds, inside a building, and a man was found in the street, also seriously injured.

Shortly after, a third victim was also found with injuries, although they aren't considered to be as serious.

A woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say one of the people found with injuries, is believed to be the suspect, with a weapon found nearby.

Officers don't appear to be looking for any other suspects.