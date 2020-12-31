One person found dead inside home following fire Wednesday night

A person has died following a house fire in the city's west end last night.

The 2-alarm fire began at a home at Clovelly Avenue and Glenholme Avenue, near Eglinton Avenue and Vaughan Road,sometime before 10 p.m.

According to acting Fire Chief Jim Jessop, crews arrived to find heavy fire coming from the home.

"Upon arrival our crews were met with heavy flames out the rear of the structure. The incident commander immediately escalated to a second alarm and our crews did a great job stopping the fire from spreading to the adjoining houses."

But as the crews gained entry into the home, Chief Jessop confirms they discovered the victim.

"Unfortunately,during the primary and secondary search, Toronto Fire Service did discover one deceased person."

The cause of the fire is under investigation.